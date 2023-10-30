Minibus transporting voters involved in accident in Barangay Busay

A MINIBUS from Barangay Busay, Cebu City, struck four mountain bikes and a Honda PCX motorcycle while it was transporting voters—mostly senior citizens—for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.The incident took place at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Sitio Hoyohoy of the said barangay.Randy Mayol, the minibus driver, was taken into police custody.The only person injured in the crash was a female passenger who fractured her arm.

'Naratol naman daw siya ang driver kalit kaayo! Wala na niya madala’g lihay naigo ang mga biseklita ug motorsiklo,' Dignos said. (The driver panicked as it happened very quickly. He failed to avoid bicycles and motorcycles).Dignos stated that if the minibus hadn't run over the bikes and motorcycle, it would have fallen into a ravine. The tragedy was so unexpected, according to 52-year-old Willy Ardiente, married and owner of the motorcycle and a buko store.

Tres ni Clarkson miluwas sa JazzSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Kings gidauban ni CurrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Wembanyama earns 1st NBA win, Spurs top RocketsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Laing higanteng duwa ni WembanyamaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Ginebra mikuha sa serbisyo ni BishopSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Hukom kang Brownlee mahibaw-an sunod semanaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕