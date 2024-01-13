Millions of Taiwanese headed to the polls Saturday for a presidential election in the face of threats from China that choosing the wrong leader could set the stage for war on the self-ruled island. Beijing slammed frontrunner Lai Ching-te, the current vice president, as a dangerous 'separatist' in the days leading up to the poll, and on the eve of the vote its defense ministry vowed to 'crush' any move towards Taiwanese independence.

Communist China claims self-ruled Taiwan, separated from the mainland by a 180-kilometere (110-mile) strait, as its own and says it will not rule out using force to bring about 'unification,' even if conflict does not appear imminent. Voting began at 8:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) at the nearly 18,000 polling stations across the island, with almost 20 million people eligible to cast ballots. In a Taipei school, 54-year-old professor Karen was the first in line to enter a polling booth





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Slams China's Interference in Upcoming ElectionsTaiwanese Foreign Minister criticizes China for interfering in Taiwan's elections and urges Beijing to focus on their own elections. China warned Taiwan voters to make the correct choice in the elections.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China Evergrande Group: From Dream to NightmareThe story of China Evergrande Group's epic crash and its impact on everyone in China

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China showcases fighter jets firing missiles in South China SeaChina showcases fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea during rival military exercises with the United States. The drills come after tense standoffs between China and the Philippines in disputed reefs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »