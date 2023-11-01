Millions of motorcycles unregistered: LTO

"Marami na 'yang pero mas higit pa diyan ang motorsiklo sa daan. Marami diyan hindi registered up to date. Mahina ang doble , we are looking at 16-17 million. Concentration ay sa , Region 3 and Region 4," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.
He noted that as far back as 2003, there were 38 million 4-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles on the road but only 13.9 million were registered, according to LTO data.Mendoza said some motorcycle owners fail to register their vehicles especially if they are in a 3 to 5-year payment plan. Law enforcers should go after these unregistered motorcycles, he said.
He warned that failure to transfer ownership of vehicles could cause problems if the vehicle is involved in an accident. "Ang registered owner ang liable," he said.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: 6 LTO enforcers axed over extortionSix traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers during the campaign against colorum public utility vehicles.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines still fastest-growing ASEAN market for vehicle productionThe Philippines continued to register the fastest growth in motor vehicle production in the ASEAN region as the country posted a 33.3-percent jump in the first nine months of the year.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕