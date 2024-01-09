Millions of Devotees Attend Black Nazarene Procession in Quiapo Church

The Black Nazarene has returned to its home in Quiapo Church following a procession attended by some 6.5 million devotees, one of the biggest crowds in the history of the annual religious festival. The image, encased in glass and atop a carriage, left Quirino Grandstand at 4:45 a.m. and arrived at the church at 7:44 p.m. for a total of 14 hours, 59 minutes and 10 seconds. According to the National Capital Police Region Office, the number of people during the Traslacion was 2,807,700 as of 1 p.

m. In an update, the Quiapo Church communications office said 6,532,501 people were recorded in the procession from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Part of the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, Traslacion is the procession of the 400-year-old black image of Jesus Christ or Nazareno from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. Millions of devotees take part in Traslacion with the belief that the Black Nazarene could heal their illnesses and help grant their prayers. A devotee flew from Davao to take part in the procession and pray for her husband's recovery





