Militants kill 17 in northeast Nigeria

“The terrorists attacked the village around 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) with explosives and guns while the residents were chatting away the night,” said Gremah Bukar, a militia member who assists the military fighting the jihadists.

According to a Yobe state police report, 20 people were killed and parts of the village razed before the militants fled. A Yobe state security official did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Militants and armed groups in remote parts of Nigeria sometimes demand “taxes” on communities as a way to exercise control and raise funds. “One of the injured victims said the ISWAP insurgents attacked the village because they told them they would not pay the cattle levy they imposed on the village,” said Kyari who visited the injured at the hospital.

Over the last two years, jihadists have carried out attacks beyond their stronghold in northeast Borno State, the heart of the country’s 14-year-long Islamist militant conflict. In April last year, ISWAP jihadists killed 11 people in attacks on bars and a technical college in Geidam, days after six people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion targeting another bar in northeastern Taraba state.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: PBBM bares vote-buying attempts in Ilocos NorteDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: 4 deaths in Mindanao, confusion tarnish ‘generally peaceful’ pollsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Moment of truthDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Gratitude for enriching experienceDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Disability is no reason not to voteDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕