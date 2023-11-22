MILF Decommissioning Process Divided into Four Phases, Not Three

The decommissioning process for combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is divided into four phases and not three stages as wrongly stated in athat appeared in benarnews.org. And while Phase 3 was already completed last August, the fourth and final phase is yet to start.

The news article, published August 4 but which MindaNews saw only this month, is about the apprehensions raised by MILF Chair and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, also known as Murad Ebrahim, over efforts by militant groups to recruit MILF members to their ranks, endangering the process of normalization in war-torn portions of the southern Philippines.“We are facing a very challenging situation because there are still groups out there that encourage our members to join them,” Murad told reporters Thursday during a ceremony here as he led 1,301 former MILF combatants inMurad was apparently alluding to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a group that broke away from the MILF over disagreements in the conduct then of the peace negotiatio





mindanewsdotcom » / 🏆 10. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

General who led Marines in reclaiming Lanao del Norte town from MILF in 2000 diesThe late retired Lieutenant General Emmanuel Teodosio rose to prominence for leading troops against the MILF in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, 23 years ago

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

General who led Marines in reclaiming Lanao del Norte town from MILF in 2000 diesThe late retired Lieutenant General Emmanuel Teodosio rose to prominence for leading troops against the MILF in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, 23 years ago

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Iranian president blames U.S., West for supplying arms to IsraelTEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has deplored the U.S. and Western supplies of arms and equipment to Israel, whose bombardments have killed nearly 9,500 people in the Gaza Strip.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Putin, Erdogan and Raisi make visits in Central AsiaASTANA: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday, while Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi were expected in Uzbekistan, amid renewed diplomatic interest in the region.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Transport group Manibela plans nationwide strike against jeepney phase-outAnother transport group is planning for a strike in protest of the upcoming phase-out of traditional jeepneys, aligning with the December 31 deadline requiring their consolidation into cooperatives. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel says Hamas war has 'entered new phase'Israel said on Saturday its war with Hamas had 'entered a new phase' as the army relentlessly pounded Gaza.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »