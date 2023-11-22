MILF Decommissioning Process Divided into Four Phases, Not Three

The decommissioning process for combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is divided into four phases and not three stages as wrongly stated in athat appeared in benarnews.org. And while Phase 3 was already completed last August, the fourth and final phase is yet to start.
The news article, published August 4 but which MindaNews saw only this month, is about the apprehensions raised by MILF Chair and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, also known as Murad Ebrahim, over efforts by militant groups to recruit MILF members to their ranks, endangering the process of normalization in war-torn portions of the southern Philippines.“We are facing a very challenging situation because there are still groups out there that encourage our members to join them,” Murad told reporters Thursday during a ceremony here as he led 1,301 former MILF combatants inMurad was apparently alluding to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a group that broke away from the MILF over disagreements in the conduct then of the peace negotiatio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Transport group Manibela plans nationwide strike against jeepney phase-outAnother transport group is planning for a strike in protest of the upcoming phase-out of traditional jeepneys, aligning with the December 31 deadline requiring their consolidation into cooperatives. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »