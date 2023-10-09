Mikha Fortuna Upsets Top Seed in Match Play Invitational

Mikha Fortuna defeats top seed Harmie Constantino in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational. Fortuna pulled ahead in the backside start and secured a convincing 5&3 victory.





