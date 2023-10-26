Middle-aged men on apps lead $67 trillion Japan FX trading boom

Retail currency traders are having a field day as speculation mounts that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is getting closer to raising its rock-bottom interest rates, with some betting on a move as soon as next week. The cohort of mainly middle-aged men is amplifying volatility in the fast-paced currency markets by seizing on intraday moves in a departure from their previous focus on interest rate differentials.
Ads for foreign-exchange trading apps have popped up around Tokyo subway stations, cartoon characters including sheep and pigs are all over social media to promote currency trading, and a bar dedicated to retail trading in the upscale shopping area of Ginza is drawing patrons who swap tips over drinks.
Volume by retail investors in Japan hit a record high of ¥10 quadrillion ($67 trillion) in 2022, 28 percent of such trading globally, according to the BOJ report. Retail trading is already at nearly ¥9 quadrillion for the nine months to September, data from the Financial Futures Association of Japan show. headtopics.com
The yen has slumped more than 12 percent this year as Japan’s widening yield differential with the US favors the dollar, and earlier weakened past 150 against the greenback to a fresh low for the year. The fluctuations fueled by speculation that Governor Kazuo Ueda is inching toward a policy change are carving out great opportunities for retail traders.
At the other end of spectrum, younger Japanese also seem to be cautious about short-term trading, opting instead for FX saving products that require regular contributions over time, he said. “There’s a lot of nervousness,” said Suzuki. “If I’m buying the dollar-yen for example, I’m always looking at what other people are doing and what information is out there to figure out if my thoughts are correct, which helps to calm my nerves a bit.” headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upPhilippines' bet Nicole Borromeo won the Miss International crown held in Tokyo, Japan earlier today. Read more ⮕