Retail currency traders are having a field day as speculation mounts that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is getting closer to raising its rock-bottom interest rates, with some betting on a move as soon as next week. The cohort of mainly middle-aged men is amplifying volatility in the fast-paced currency markets by seizing on intraday moves in a departure from their previous focus on interest rate differentials.

Ads for foreign-exchange trading apps have popped up around Tokyo subway stations, cartoon characters including sheep and pigs are all over social media to promote currency trading, and a bar dedicated to retail trading in the upscale shopping area of Ginza is drawing patrons who swap tips over drinks.

Volume by retail investors in Japan hit a record high of ¥10 quadrillion ($67 trillion) in 2022, 28 percent of such trading globally, according to the BOJ report. Retail trading is already at nearly ¥9 quadrillion for the nine months to September, data from the Financial Futures Association of Japan show. headtopics.com

The yen has slumped more than 12 percent this year as Japan’s widening yield differential with the US favors the dollar, and earlier weakened past 150 against the greenback to a fresh low for the year. The fluctuations fueled by speculation that Governor Kazuo Ueda is inching toward a policy change are carving out great opportunities for retail traders.

At the other end of spectrum, younger Japanese also seem to be cautious about short-term trading, opting instead for FX saving products that require regular contributions over time, he said. “There’s a lot of nervousness,” said Suzuki. “If I’m buying the dollar-yen for example, I’m always looking at what other people are doing and what information is out there to figure out if my thoughts are correct, which helps to calm my nerves a bit.” headtopics.com

Stocks fall on new interest rate hike, Middle East worriesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upPhilippines' bet Nicole Borromeo won the Miss International crown held in Tokyo, Japan earlier today. Read more ⮕

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea—South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo wins 3rd runner-up at Miss International 2023 pageant in JapanCebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo won third runner-up at the 61st Miss International beauty pageant held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, Oct. 26. Read more ⮕

Japan, Philippines mull talks on new security pactThe Japanese and Philippine governments are considering negotiations on a new bilateral treaty to boost security cooperation. Read more ⮕

WCEJA holds colorful and grand celebration in Fukuoka, JapanExpect a grand night of style and distinction on Oct. 30 at the 10th World Class Excellence Japan Awards (WCEJA), whose theme of 'World Class Excellence Awards/Harmony Across Nations ' this year is aligned with the United Nations' 78th anniversary. Read more ⮕