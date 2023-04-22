Michelle Dee's Fashion Journey in Miss Universe 2023

It’s no surprise that Michelle Dee has a captivating style even before she was crowned in her home country. But it was the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador that became a playground for her to display her eye for fashion in her daily activities. From city girl chic, eye-catching beach babe, to sophisticated lady, Dee strayed from the usual pageant patty dresses to take on edgier yet elegant outfits.

She even revealed during her departure that she brought 72 outfits, put together with the help of fashion stylist Ryuji Shiomitsu and his team, for the global tilt. Aside from her preliminary looks, let us look back at some of the most fashion-forward ensembles Dee wore in her Miss Universe journe





🏆80. inquirerdotnet » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLİPPİNESTAR: Michelle Dee reacts to Michelle Dy recreating her Miss Universe Phl makeup look - Latest ChikaYouTuber Michelle Dy “embraced” her inner beauty queen, recreating the winning look of newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Following jokes on social media about Dy “winning” this year’s prestigious pageant due to her and Dee’s similar names, the online personality released a vlog of her copying Dee’s look during the coronation night. Dy […]

Source: PhilippineStar | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Michelle Marquez Dee is Miss Universe Philippines 2023 | Miss CharlizeON its fourth edition as a standalone competition, Miss Universe Philippines crowned its newest queen on May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City, Pasay City. The coronation night was hosted by GMA actors Alden Richards and Xian Lim, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi from…

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

GMANEWS: Michelle Dee: 'Miss Universe is the most bardagulan pageant in my opinion'Newly minted Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee appeared on &39;Unang Hirit&39; Monday and shared just how intense her preparation was for the competition

Source: gmanews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Michelle Dee claims Miss Universe PH tiara on second tryQUEEN AGAIN. Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee waves to the crowd following the coronation night at SM

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Michelle Dee of Makati crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Dee of Makati was crowned 2023 Miss Universe Philippines at the culmination of a star-studded program held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday, May

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee’s evening gown walk a nod to mom Melanie MarquezMichelle Dee’s flamboyant performance during the Miss Universe Philippines’ evening gown competition was inspired by her mother, Melanie Marquez, whose signature “S” walk clinched her Miss International crown in 1979. | HMallorcaINQ

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »