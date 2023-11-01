Michelle Dee mainit na sinalubong ng mga kababayan sa Amerika

PH para sa iba pang mga balita.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee practices Q&A, pasarela with Boy AbundaDuring the show, Michelle Dee teased her revised pageant walk — now the 'air walk' rather than 'snake walk,' as coined by fans — and engaged in a sample Q&A portion opposite Boy Abunda himself.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee shares how GMA is supporting her Miss Universe journeyMichelle Dee is the Philippine bet for the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador. She is competing with 89 equally beautiful and intelligent contestants with solid advocacies to present come finals night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ANCALERTS: Supporters send off Miss Universe PH Michelle DeeSupporters sent off Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee at NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday as she departed for Los Angeles and El Salvador.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee en route to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee departed from Manila on St. Hallow's eve, en route to El Salvador, venue of the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: LOOK: Michelle Dee departs PH for Miss Universe 2023Michelle will be staying in Los Angeles, USA for several days before flying to El Salvador for the competition

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: 'Alam ko magiging proud kayo': Michelle Dee off to Miss Universe pageantHaving meticulously trained for every aspect of her bid for the Miss Universe crown, the Philippines' representative Michelle Dee is confident that she can make her countrymen proud come pageant night.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕