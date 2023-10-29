Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

Her official journey to the pageant’s 72nd edition commences tomorrow, Oct. 31, as she leaves for El Salvador, where 90 delegates are expected to converge and compete.

“What’s running in my head right now is again to make sure that I’m 200 percent prepared when I arrive in El Salvador,” said the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and the Sparkle GMA Artist Center homegrown talent about her thoughts prior to the competition during the recent send-off press conference, presented by the GMA Network, Inc. and her talent management team, with Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH).

“Of course, it’s no joke to represent a pageant powerhouse country such as the Philippines. With the recent events, of course, I just wanna make sure that we all come out with so much pride for our country because I am flying alone, but I’m representing the country that we love.” headtopics.com

“Well, my first pageant really taught me a lot of things,” recalled she. “So, through those experiences and everything that I’ve learned from my first pageant, I can take that to the Miss Universe competition.”

Yes, she is mentally and physically prepared for all the pre-pageant activities, which include the ever-important preliminary round, and the coronation night on Nov. 18. “Of course, when you are in a beauty pageant, there are so many factors that you have to consider, from the judging to the off-stage performance to your performance on stage as well,” added she, who thinks that “everything happens for a reason” and destiny plays a part in one’s life. Michelle hoped that the 2023 Miss Universe crown is meant for her and the Philippines this time. headtopics.com

