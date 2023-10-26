Michelle Dee leaves for date with destiny – a 5th Miss Universe crown

'I am leaving on October 31. Personally, I am in my core, mind and body, prepared,' the Miss Universe-Philippines titlist said at her send-off event.'I believe everything in life is your destiny, it's what's meant to happen for you. And, hopefully, what's meant for me — for all of us rather — is the fifth crown,' she added.Dee will try to win the latest Miss Universe title for the Philippines after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran-Floriendo, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

'Not only does it represent my personality better, but I really feel that it can empower so many people around me, to realize that you don't have to fit into a stereotype to be a beauty queen. Of course, the times are changing, the world is progressing.'I hope a mere gesture of cutting my hair will stay true to my identity. I hope that sends a positive message not just to myself but to everyone.

Philippines Headlines

TheManilaTimes

