Michelle Dee en route to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023

The preliminary competition will unfold on November 15, 7 p.m. CST, while the National Competition Show will unravel on November 16, 8 p.m. CST. Both these shows will air on livestream partner, Live Bash, and will be available globally.

The 72nd Miss Universe coronation night will culminate on November 18 from the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador. Reigning titleholder R'bonney Gabriel of the United States of America will crown her successor.

The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and... Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply... Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based...

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee shares how GMA is supporting her Miss Universe journeyMichelle Dee is the Philippine bet for the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador. She is competing with 89 equally beautiful and intelligent contestants with solid advocacies to present come finals night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ANCALERTS: Supporters send off Miss Universe PH Michelle DeeSupporters sent off Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee at NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday as she departed for Los Angeles and El Salvador.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee practices Q&A, pasarela with Boy AbundaDuring the show, Michelle Dee teased her revised pageant walk — now the 'air walk' rather than 'snake walk,' as coined by fans — and engaged in a sample Q&A portion opposite Boy Abunda himself.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘Be a true force for good’: Michelle Dee talks autism awareness for Miss Universe 2023 advocacy video'Let's be the voice for those who don't have one,' says Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Is Alaiza Malinao open to Miss Universe PH comeback?Model Alaiza Malinao has responded to calls for her to compete again for Miss Universe Philippines after the international pageant removed the age limit and allowed mothers to join the competition.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: WATCH: Enchong Dee attends Tokyo Int'l Film FestivalActor Enchong Dee is now in Japan to attend the Tokyo International Film Festival where his film “The Fisher” had its international premiere.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕