Michelle Dee arrives in US ahead of Miss Universe pageant

"I was just telling my family and friends that time flew by so fast. Feels like I just won the national pageant but now that we’re finally here, I see all of my stuff and the luggage dito na tayo sa LA . It just feels closer and closer and realer and realer but I’m really just excited to enjoy the whole process to grow as well," Dee told ABS-CBN News.

Dee snapped many photos with Pinoy fans as she made her way through the terminal, with some gifting the beauty queen. Dee, who is no stranger to this side of the world, will make a brief stopover in the US for a few days before she heads to El Salvador later this week.

"I did grow up in Utah. So being here in LA isn’t any different. I used to come here all the time when I was a kid. So it feels like home away from home that I had in the Philippines. It’s not any different. I'm very happy to be here. The Filipino community is so big and so loving and welcoming here," Dee said.

The Miss Universe preliminaries will begin on November 15 with the pageant set to broadcast on ABS-CBN Platforms. "Sa mga Kapamilya na nanonood, I hope you saw the wonderful teasers that ABS-CBN released. Thank you so much for all of your support I know that the livestream or telecast will be on November 19 at 8 or 9 a.m. so abangan mo 'yan and all of the events and pre-pageant announcements. I'm sure ABS-CBN will be the most updated so abangan niyo po," Dee said.

As Dee enters the final phases of her training, she’s also hoping Filipinos can vote for her into the semifinals.

