Miado seeks to climb ONE strawweight ladder vs Adiwang

“When I was in Thailand, I was working on all my weaknesses, my wrestling both in offense and defense. I also sharpened my striking and we all know that Thais are high level strikers, so that’s something that I’ve developed since that fight,” he said.

Miado’s last match in ONE Fighting Championship was a submission loss against Russia’s Mansur Malachiev back in June. While Miado was victorious in his first fight against Adiwang, there are some who are saying he only won because “Thunder Kid” had an ACL tear.

