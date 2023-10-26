MIAA: New Year airport shutdown unlikely to repeat

Bryan Andersen Co, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) senior assistant general manager, said the agency changed its “critical electrical equipment” to increase the reliability of airport utilities.

“What happened with Jan. 1 is not actually an MIAA issue but rather there was an air traffic control issue that affected the entire country,” Co told a briefing on Thursday. He said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) have “instituted changes and improvement” in the electrical systems for the air traffic control management center.its communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management system to prevent a repeat of the New Year’s Day glitch that affected over 65,000 passengers.

The hours-long shutdown of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport resulted in more than ₱100 million in losses due to canceled and delayed flights.with power supply that shut down the country's airspace. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

