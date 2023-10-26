Mexico races to help battered Acapulco after hurricane leaves trail of destruction

TOPSHOT. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks out of the window as the vehicle transporting him is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on Thursday. Mexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid, restore communications and assess damage in the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco after Otis left a trail of destruction and tourists stranded.

Images emerging from the city showed significant damage after Hurricane Otis came ashore overnight as a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 storm. “The building shook as if there was an earthquake,” Portillo told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub.

“The urgent thing is to attend to the affected population. We still don’t have the damage assessment because there’s no communication,” Civil Protection national coordinator Laura Velazquez said.Otis was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 miles (265 kilometers) per hour when it hit the coast, but later dissipated over southern Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. headtopics.com

Videos posted on social media showed severely damaged hotels and other buildings, including many shattered windows.“We protected ourselves with barricades made by children, women, men… many were injured by glass,” said Nely Palacios, a Mexican tourist.

“This rainfall will produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC warned.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Mexico races to help Acapulco after major hurricaneMexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid and restore communications in Acapulco after a powerful hurricane left a trail of destruction Read more ⮕

Hurricane Otis pummels Mexico’s Acapulco, cutting off famous beach resortThere are no immediate reports of fatalities, but power outages make it hard for officials to assess the extent of the destruction Read more ⮕

Hurricane Otis barrels toward Mexico’s Acapulco as Category 5 stormHurricane Otis is blowing maximum sustained winds of 257 km/h and is expected to bring heavy rain capable of 'catastrophic damage,' the US National Hurricane Center says Read more ⮕

Francine Diaz’s scented success storyDefining the News Read more ⮕

Super Radyo, Barangay LS rule Mega Manila listDefining the News Read more ⮕

Valuing Valuable Employees: The Cebuana Lhuillier WayDefining the News Read more ⮕