Metrobank’s profit climbed 35.6% to P31.8b in 3 quarters

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), the second-largest lender, said Friday it posted a record net income of P31.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, 35.6 percent higher than a year ago, fueled by asset expansion, improving margins and healthy non-interest income growth as asset quality continued to improve.

Metrobank said third-quarter profit grew 38.7 percent to P10.9 billion from the same period last year. “We will continue to work on keeping our sound capital and liquidity positions as we look for more market opportunities,” Dee said.

Net credit card receivables went up 29.5 percent, while auto loans increased 21.6 percent. Commercial loans were up by 4.8 percent, tracking the country’s modest economic growth. Trading and foreign exchange gains expanded 45.5 percent to P3.6 billion, while fee income rose 9.7 percent to P12.2 billion. headtopics.com

Higher transaction-related taxes, technology related costs and capacity expansion were the key drivers of cost growth.Non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio further eased to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent last year as it continued to practice prudence to maintain the quality of its portfolio. Restructured loans accounted for 0.4 percent of total loans.

