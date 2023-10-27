Metrobank’s nine-month income reached record P31.8 billion

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) said Friday it booked a 35.6-percent year-on-year net income growth to P31.8 billion in the first nine months of 2023, driven by asset expansion, improving margins and healthy non-interest income growth as asset quality continued to improve.

The bank said third-quarter profit grew 38.7 percent to P10.9 billion from the same period last year. Net interest income surged by 24.4 percent to P77.2 billion as of September from a year ago, on the back of higher margins. Gross loans climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year, with consumer loans increasing by 16.5 percent.

Total deposits increased 14.5 percent to P2.3 trillion from a year ago, of which low-cost Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) accounted for 59.2 percent. Cost to income ratio improved to 51.5 percent from 54.5 percent last year. The robust 21.9-percent growth in revenues outstripped the 15.1-percent increase in operating expenses. headtopics.com

NPL cover increased to a high of 187.1 percent, keeping a substantial buffer against macro uncertainties that could increase portfolio risks.

The security aspect of employee offboardingDefining the News Read more ⮕

SmarTrade, ATFX empower Filipino traders with cutting-edge learning sessionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Uratex sets world record, gives back to communitiesDefining the News Read more ⮕

DOE vows to help investors with financing options for offshore wind projectsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Most investments support renewable energyDefining the News Read more ⮕

Smart teams up with Google CloudDefining the News Read more ⮕