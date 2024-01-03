Metrobank Introduces New Mobile App for Convenient Banking Transactions

You may have heard that Metrobank is deactivating its old mobile app soon. If you’re an account holder of the bank, there’s no need to worry as you can still enjoy convenient banking transactions using their new Metrobank app. Accessing the new app is simple. You just need to download it from the Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore, or Huawei App Gallery, and sign in using the same login credentials as the old Metrobank app or Metrobank Online.

If this is the first time you’re accessing your account using these platforms, you can simply register on the new Metrobank app using your account details. Once in, you can already unlock smart, simple, and secure banking from your fingertips. Here’s what you can expect when you make the switch to the new Metrobank app.The new Metrobank app was designed to anticipate its users’ future needs, making it easier to use. This is why Metrobank is giving its customers more control of the app based on their usage and preferenc





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.