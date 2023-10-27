Metro Pacific unit acquires 60% stake in Lucena United Doctors Hospital

Metro Pacific Health chairman Manuel Pangilinan (seated, third from left) leads the signing of the investment agreement with Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center.Metro Pacific Health Corp., the country’s leading private hospital network, completed on Oct. 25, 2023, the acquisition of a 60.88-percent stake in Lucena United Doctors Inc.
LUDHMC is a Level 2, 95-bed hospital that has been serving the healthcare needs of Lucena and neighboring towns and municipalities in Quezon province. The hospital was founded in 1981 by a group of nine doctor-families and sits on almost a hectare of land in Barangay Isabang outside the congested city center, and closer to the thriving residential developments.
LUDHMC president Dr. Gerardo Carmelo Salazar expressed enthusiasm for the transaction. “We welcome MPH’s investment in LUDHMC as we believe that this partnership will bolster LUDHMC further in establishing itself as the undisputed leader in private healthcare in the province. We are confident that this will help perpetuate the legacies of our founders and bring LUDHMC closer to their dream of becoming a completely equipped, tertiary medical center serving the Quezon province,” said Salazar. headtopics.com
MPH corporate development director Jose Noel de la Paz lauded the completion of the investment. “Our investment in LUDI has been in discussion for almost 10 years, and we are excited to finally complete this transaction and start working with the LUDHMC community to expand the hospital and upgrade its medical capabilities. With this, it is our goal that residents of Quezon no longer need to go to Metro Manila for more advanced care,” he said.
“We are equally proud to promote and appoint one of our seasoned colleagues within the group, Maria Louzel Diaz-Tiozon, as LUDI’s president and CEO, bringing with her over 20 years of expertise in strategic human resource and general management in the financial services and healthcare industries. headtopics.com