Meta sued by California, states over harmful youth marketing

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California, adds to growing scrutiny of social media giants over how they serve their youngest users.

Meta said it’s committed to keeping teens safe online and has introduced more than 30 tools to support youths and their families. The idea that social media companies shoulder responsibility for the potential damage their products cause to young people came to the fore late in 2021 when former Meta employee Frances Haugen emerged as a whistleblower with documents about internal operations.

Meta, along with Snap, TikTok, and Google, now face hundreds of lawsuits claiming they’re to blame for adolescents and young adults suffering anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and sleeplessness as a result of their addiction to social media. The companies also have been hit with scores of complaints by school districts on behalf of students alleging that the platforms have created a public nuisance. headtopics.com

The suit by the states contends that Meta continues to downplay the harmful effects of its social media platforms on young users, despite allegedly having conducted internal studies that revealed serious harm associated with prolonged use of the web pages by children and teenagers.

The lawsuit also points to accounts hosted on both Facebook and Instagram that are child-oriented, including those for toys like Hot Wheels and Lego and television programs like PAW Patrol and Bluey. The attorneys general announced at a virtual press conference Tuesday that in addition to the federal suit, eight states are pursuing cases in state court to enforce consumer protection laws. headtopics.com

