Messi wins 8th Ballon d'Or

It’s a pleasure that will never leave me, and I hope to be able to enjoy it for many years to come,” Messi said through a translator. “Becoming world champion was the title we were missing. I’d like to thank everyone who helped make Argentina the world champion team.”Messi also paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona, who also helped Argentina win the World Cup, back in 1986.“This title and this trophy,' Messi said, 'I share them with you and all our Argentina comrades.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Messi wins record-extending 8th Ballon d’Or, Bonmati takes women’s awardPARIS — The list reads 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and now 2023. Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time on Monday after fulfilling his life’s ambition by leading Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar last year.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Messi not thinking about long-term future after claiming 8th Ballon d'OrLionel Messi said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he was not thinking about his long-term future as he sought to enjoy winning the eighth Ballon d'Or of his storied career.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or as Bonmati claims women's awardLionel Messi won the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday, Oct. 30, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati took the women's prize.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí win men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awardsLionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday, while Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí won the Ballon d’Or Féminin – the annual soccer awards celebrating the best players in the men’s and women’s game.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Rare air: Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the worldLionel Messi adds another feather in the cap of an already legendary football career, extending his Ballon d'Or record to eight after beating out young star Erling Haaland

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Messi not thinking about long-term future after claiming Ballon d'OrLionel Messi said Monday he was not thinking about his long-term future as he sought to enjoy winning the eighth Ballon d'Or of his storied career.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕