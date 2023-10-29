PARIS— Lionel Messi is the favorite to win the eighth Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career when this year’s ceremony to crown the planet’s best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women’s prize.

Only two other players have won the Ballon d’Or since Ronaldo claimed his first in 2008 — Luka Modric won it in 2018 and Karim Benzema was crowned last year following a brilliant season with Real Madrid.

Last season saw Messi lead Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored seven times and was named the tournament’s best player. Most notably, there are seven members of the Manchester City team that won the English Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola. headtopics.com

“I always said that the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections, one for Messi, and after that look for the other one,” Guardiola said recently.“But of course if you tell me the worst season of Messi, it would be the best season for the rest of the players.

He scored 21 goals for the French club, but was clearly never happy in Paris and was even jeered by his own supporters at times, before moving to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer earlier this year.He was clearly PSG’s most important player last season, scoring 41 goals, and was also the World Cup’s top scorer with eight goals after his incredible hat-trick in that epic final. headtopics.com

As an example, the manager of leading French club Lens, Franck Haise, last week did not hesitate when asked who he would vote for.“Because he had such a complete season and he is an exceptional player. Even if I think it will be won by a player who won the World Cup, which I would not find jarring.”

