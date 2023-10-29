Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d'Or with Bonmati set to win women's award

The prestigious award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 12 times between them.
Messi is set to benefit from a recent change which means the award is now based on a player's record over the last season, rather than over the course of the calendar year. It was the crowning moment of his astonishing career, and is likely to mean Messi sees off the considerable competition elsewhere among the 30 nominees.
The obvious candidate among them is Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals in 53 games and has already won the UEFA Player of the Year award for last season. "Both deserve it, so what can I say? Selfishly I would say I want it to be Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved. I would love it."Messi's season at club level with Paris Saint-Germain was underwhelming, even if he won Ligue 1 alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. headtopics.com
The French lobby is strong in favour of Mbappe, 24, winning a prize organised in France and handed over in Paris. Alas, the prize is voted for by a jury of one journalist per country from the top 100 nations in FIFA's ranking.The list of nominees features four members of the Spain team that lifted the Women's World Cup in Sydney in August despite off-field turbulence including protests against the Spanish football federation and coach Jorge Vilda.
The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder lit up the tournament with her talent having already starred for her club as they won the Champions League.
Philippines Headlines
Philippines still in global list of dirty money havensParis-based Financial Action Task Force has retained the Philippines in the gray list or jurisdictions under increased monitoring as the deadline for addressing the gaps in the country’s regime to counter money laundering as well as terrorist and proliferation financing nears. Read more ⮕