Merciless Matildas: Australia dismantles Filipinas in Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team absorbed its first loss in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament as it fell 8-0 to a merciless Australia on Sunday, October 29, at the Optus Stadium in Australia.

Mary Fowler and Clare Wheeler each added a goal as the hosts increased their chances of ending the second round as the table toppers in Group A. The 44th-ranked Filipinas, meanwhile, slipped to second place with 3 points and a -5 goal difference. headtopics.com

Australia head coach Tony Gustafsson made 10 changes in his starting lineup in the match against Iran, with only Ellie Carpenter retaining her place. Fowler opened the scoring festivities at the 15th minute as she curled in a wonderful right-footed shot to finish a beautiful team attack for the Matildas and give them an early 1-0 lead.

Foord provided the assist for Kerr’s first goal at the 19’ mark, then scored her first goal at the 30th minute.

