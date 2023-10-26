Meralco taps Prince Ibeh as EASL import

MANILA, Philippines – Former NorthPort Batang Pier import Prince Ibeh will be backing up the Meralco Bolts in their upcoming East Asia Super League (EASL) stint.

Meralco, which earlier replaced the Barangay Ginebra in the EASL, will be facing former reinforcement Allen Durham, Filipino Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15 at the Okinawa Arena.

This then led them to consider Ibeh as the second import for the EASL, alongside Nigerian-American import Suleiman Braimoh. Meralco is in Group B of the tournament along with the Seoul SK Knights, New Taipei Kings and Ryukyu. headtopics.com

TNT and Chiba are included in Group A along with the Taipei Fubon Braves and the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.How this philanthropist is shaping the next generation’s leadersASUS solidifies commitment, collects over one ton of recycled waste with CORAThe Philippines barged into the super round after edging Czechia and Brazil for the third and last slot in Group B in the...

SBP is awaiting FIBA’s verdict on Justin Brownlee’s penalty after testing positive for an ingredient or compound in cannabis found in his urine sample from an extraction following Gilas’ game against... headtopics.com

Prince Ibeh to reinforce Meralco in EASLFormer NorthPort import Prince Ibeh is set to reinforce Meralco when it takes on Japan B.League’s Ryukyu Golden Kings on the road in the East Asia Super League on Nov. 15. Read more ⮕

Meralco taps Ibeh as import in EASLMeralco coach Luigi Trillo said the team has tapped former NorthPort defensive import Prince Ibeh as the the Bolts' reinforcement for the 2023 East Asia Super League home-and-away tournament. Read more ⮕

PBA willing to field more teams in EASLThe PBA is open to having more teams competing in the East Asia Super League (EASL), commissioner Willie Marcial said Thursday. Read more ⮕

Fresh international experience boosts Meralco for new PBA seasonThe Meralco Bolts’ recent international stint will help the squad greatly in the upcoming PBA season, head coach Luigi Trillo said. Read more ⮕

Once the 'Bashful Prince', Ishikawa still has eyes on the throneRyo Ishikawa ventured to the US at his prime in search of more success and spent five seasons on the PGA Tour from between 2013 to 2017, where he competed against the likes of Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh. Read more ⮕

SMB, Magnolia top contenders for TrilloSan Miguel Beer and Magnolia are the teams to beat for the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup title according to Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo. Read more ⮕