Meralco starts selection for 1,800MW power supply

This comes after the Department of Energy issued a Certificate of Conformity on the Terms of Reference (TOR) for a 15-year contract involving Meralco’s 1800-MW baseload requirement starting December 2024.

The selection process will replace the capacity covered by Meralco’s 2021 power supply agreements with Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI) and Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. (MPPCL), which were terminated earlier this year.

Meralco said interested power generation companies could submit their expressions of interest by November 13. The pre-bid conference is scheduled on November 20, while the bid submission deadline is set on Dec. 26, 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Meralco readies bidding for 3,000 MW to replace terminated supply contractsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Pia Ildefonso shines in first ever start for Farm FreshDespite their loss against Creamline Cool Smashers, Pia Ildefonso believes she has proven that she belongs in professional volleyball.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: More Power delivers 100% election power success in Iloilo CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Filipinos can start estate planning at any age: lawyerFilipinos should not hesitate to start estate planning at any age, a lawyer said Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

TOPGEARPH: Fines for EDSA Busway violators will soon start at P5,000That’s only for the first offense

Source: TopGearPh | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to ChibaThe TNT Tropang Giga's sluggish start against the Japanese team Chiba Jets in their East Asia Super League (EASL) game was “surprising,” especially with the fact that the team played on home turf, head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕