Meralco commits to reduce carbon emissions by over 20% in 7 years

Power retailer Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Friday announced plans to reduce its 2030 direct emissions by more than 20 percent as part of its move to become coal-free before 2050.

The company is looking at sourcing 22 percent of its supply portfolio from RE by 2030, and 18 percent of that would come from retail electricity supplier MPower Inc. by 2025. Meralco’s target covers the company’s projected 2030 baseline Scope 1 emissions, which refer to greenhouse gas emissions directly generated by the company from thermal power generation and from the use of fuel for vehicles and other equipment.

This includes the distribution utility’s program to source an increasing portion of its supply portfolio from RE. Meralco, through power generation arm Meralco PowerGen Corp., is accelerating its RE buildout to develop greener generating capacities to power the country with sustainable energy. headtopics.com

Thompson: Gilas experience in Asiad valuable to PBA stintDefining the News Read more ⮕

Jokic dominant as Nuggets rip Lakers; Suns sink WarriorsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mendoza, Severino lead Team PH charge in Asian Para Games’ chessDefining the News Read more ⮕

SM to open 85th mall nationwide in Sto. Tomas, BatangasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Stock market rebounds, ends 5-day losing streakDefining the News Read more ⮕

More delinquent borrowers benefit from penalty condonation programDefining the News Read more ⮕