Meralco and USNC Sign Cooperation Agreement for Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular Reactors

Philippine energy company Meralco and US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation signed a cooperation agreement for a pre-Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular Reactors (MMRs). The study will explore the possibility of implementing USNC's Micro-Modular Reactors Energy System in the Philippines, which features a 'nuclear battery' capable of providing 45 megawatts thermal heat.

