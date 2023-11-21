Meralco Aims to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Lower Electricity Prices

The nation’s biggest retailer of electricity—Manila Electric Co.—is taking an active stance to achieve the twin goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering the electricity prices of consumers. It plans to reduce its 2030 direct emissions by more than 20 percent as part of its move to become coal-free before 2050. Meralco is now aiming to secure 22 percent of its supply portfolio from RE by 2030, with supplier MPower Inc. accounting for 18 percent by 2025.

The utility, as part of its sustainability agenda, has already contracted 1,880 megawatts (MW) of RE capacity from several suppliers, exceeding initial target of 1,500 MW. Meralco’s critics, thus, are off-tangent in their arguments for lower power rates in the Philippines





