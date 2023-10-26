Mendoza seeks full takeover of LTO IT system from German contractor

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is actively pursuing a full government takeover of the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) from the German contractor Dermalog.

The LTMS, which was contracted to Dermalog in 2019, is responsible for handling various transactions within the LTO. “Our IT experts are capable of operating and maintaining the system. In fact, they are the ones who have been working and continue to work on improving the system to make it user-friendly and to fully utilize our online platform,” he said.

The LTO’s current focus, Mendoza noted, is on enhancing the registration of newly registered units (NRUs), which currently stands at 60 percent under the LTMS. Mendoza highlighted the substantial government investment of over P3 billion in the LTMS and emphasized the need to address the 14 deficiencies and 166 needed enhancements identified by the DICT assessment and evaluation of the system. headtopics.com

“We can definitely take over. In fact, this is the reason why I created a Technical Working Group, and right now, we are in the final phase of review and assessment for full implementation by next month,” said Mendoza.

