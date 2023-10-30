Mendoza: Rules define big leaguers

A new rule will be used when the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) opens on Nov. 5. 2023. It’s a new order but one that is not entirely alien. Not confusing.And what’s this new rule, again?It’s like this. A player will no longer be allowed to call a timeout himself. Beginning Nov. 5, all time-outs are the exclusive calls of the head coach.One reason why the player’s call was scrapped is, it deprives a defending team of a good defense.

You win with offense, yes, because it’s the points that matter in the end.But without a good defense, no offense will ever materialize on a consistent basis. PBA Commissioner Willy Marcial knows that by heart.Another school of thought to counter the removal of the player’s time out is, the player’s time out is also a form of defense by the offense-oriented team. By allowing a player to employ the player’s time out, the attacking team is doing a defense and an offense all at the same time.

2 hayan di maproklamar kon modaog sa BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Metro Cebu Expressway gisirhanSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

ON DOPING ALLEGATIONS EJ Obiena vindicated, Anais Lavillenie apologizesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City prepares alternate security measures for Kalag-kalag 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Teachers, non-teaching personnel all set for electionsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

US to fund economic growth in 9 PH citiesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕