Memorandum of Agreement strengthens partnership between Yuchengco Center and DLSU

The ceremony, held at the esteemed Henry Sy Building, marked the initiation of an enduring partnership with the potential to bring about transformative change in the field of research and policy.

The signing ceremony was graced by key figures from both institutions. Representing the YCI were President, Dr. Milton B. Amayun, and Trustees, Former Prime Minister Cesar E. Virata and Professor Carmelita Quebengco, whose unwavering commitment to education and philanthropy is well-recognized. On behalf of DLSU, Bro. Bernard S. Oca, the University President, and other distinguished faculty members were present.

The MOA outlines a comprehensive collaboration that will encompass several areas of research enrichment. Among the pivotal aspects of this partnership is the exchange of knowledge and resources to enhance research and academic initiatives. This collaboration will also involve the sharing of expertise in innovation and technology, promoting an environment of continuous learning and growth.

Both parties expressed their enthusiasm and optimism regarding the newly formed alliance. Trustee Cesar Virata emphasized the Yuchengco Center’s dedication to supporting academic pursuits and fostering a culture of innovation.

Bro. Bernard S. Oca, DLSU's President, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the University's vision of providing world-class education. As the ceremony concluded, a sense of anticipation and hope for the future permeated the room. The Yuchengco Center and DLSU have embarked on a journey of collaboration, and their partnership promises to shape the research landscape, not only in the Philippines but also beyond its borders.

