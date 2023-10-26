Memo vs AI photo generators meant to boost ‘operational security’–DND

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday said his memorandum prohibiting defense and military personnel from using artificial intelligence (AI) photo generator applications is part of efforts to improve the establishment’s “operational security.”

Recently, several government institutions were targeted and paralyzed by hackers who demanded money in exchange for return of access to the hacked systems, which are mostly data and financial in nature.

"China is the only one we are guarding, we are also monitoring non-state actors who might be planning to use so-called "'ransomware' vs our systems. These are hackers who paralyzed governmental systems in exchange for money," the DND chief said in Filipino.

And in a high security environment like the DND and AFP, Teodoro said the “utmost operational security” must be exercised at all times. In a memorandum dated October 14, the defense chief said this application compiles its “users’ data and creates a digital person that mimics how a real individual speaks and moves.”

