Members admit donating senior citizen’s and 4Ps stipends to SBSI

This was discovered during the validation on the reported surrender of cash aid and other social welfare benefits such as senior citizen’s pension to the SBSI, the group in Surigao del Norte island town of Socorro that has been accused of abuse and cult-like activities.

“It is intended to augment the daily subsistence and other medical needs of indigent senior citizens,” Aranas said. Validation activities are ongoing in the area, she said, to determine the extent of how the DSWD grants were used by beneficiaries.Meanwhile, Aranas said eight minors from the SBSI were put under the custody of the municipality of Socorro and the DSWD before the investigation by the Senate last month on the alleged child abuse and exploitation.

“During the Senate hearing last month, the six remaining minors were put under the custody of the DSWD in the central office. A recent order from the Department of Justice indicated that the three female minors must be put under the custody of the DSWD-13,” Aranas said. headtopics.com

On Thursday afternoon, Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with the top officials of Surigao del Norte and the town of Socorro, as well as the other government line agencies. “The meeting explored possible options for further interventions and the provision of the DSWD programs and services to the members of the SBSI,” the agency said.

MV Filipinas Butuan's safety certificate suspended after incident in Bantayan IslandThe Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas has suspended the ship safety certificate of MV Filipinas Butuan after it ran aground near Bantayan Island stranding 250 passengers. Read more ⮕

More than 300,000 beneficiaries to 'graduate' from 4Ps programOf the 1,158,249 families initially identified as non-poor, 761,140 will stay as beneficiaries. Read more ⮕

Mga kandidato sa BSKE binalaan sa paggamit ang 4Ps sa kampanyaNagbabala ang DSWD sa mga kumakandidato sa barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections na huwag gamitin ang 4Ps bilang pangako sa kampanya. Read more ⮕

25,224 4Ps beneficiaries in Western Visayas set to be delisted, says DSWDBACOLOD CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development said 25,224 beneficiaries will be delisted from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, also known as 4Ps, in Western Visayas. Read more ⮕

112 Basilan cops to serve as electoral board membersSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

K-pop agencies deny Le Sserafim, (G)I-DLE members involved in drugsThe agencies behind Le Sserafim and (G)I-DLE denied that both K-pop girl groups' leaders are involved in drugs. Read more ⮕