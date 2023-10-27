Members admit donating senior citizen’s and 4Ps stipends to SBSI

This was discovered during the validation on the reported surrender of cash aid and other social welfare benefits such as senior citizen’s pension to the SBSI, the group in Surigao del Norte island town of Socorro that has been accused of abuse and cult-like activities.
“It is intended to augment the daily subsistence and other medical needs of indigent senior citizens,” Aranas said. Validation activities are ongoing in the area, she said, to determine the extent of how the DSWD grants were used by beneficiaries.Meanwhile, Aranas said eight minors from the SBSI were put under the custody of the municipality of Socorro and the DSWD before the investigation by the Senate last month on the alleged child abuse and exploitation.
"During the Senate hearing last month, the six remaining minors were put under the custody of the DSWD in the central office. A recent order from the Department of Justice indicated that the three female minors must be put under the custody of the DSWD-13," Aranas said.
On Thursday afternoon, Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with the top officials of Surigao del Norte and the town of Socorro, as well as the other government line agencies. “The meeting explored possible options for further interventions and the provision of the DSWD programs and services to the members of the SBSI,” the agency said.