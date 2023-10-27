Mega Lotto 6/45 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto Results

You can even play your selected numbers up TO six consecutive draws IN advance BY marking the preferred number of draws IN DRAW COLUMN ON the playslip. IF an error IS made, mark the VOID box TO indicate that the board IS cancelled.

You can even play your selected numbers up TO six consecutive draws IN advance BY marking the preferred number of draws IN DRAW COLUMN ON the playslip. IF an error IS made, mark the VOID box TO indicate that the board IS cancelled.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

gmanews »

Super Lotto 6/49 Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Super Lotto 6/49 winning numbers 34 27 13 38 26 14 Jackpot Prize P 15,840,000.00 Read more ⮕

Lotto 6/42 Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Lotto 6/42 winning numbers 33 04 37 27 16 35 Jackpot Prize P 23,994,560.20 Read more ⮕

6D Lotto Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 6D Lotto winning numbers 0 1 7 3 5 1 Jackpot Prize P 477,081.20 Read more ⮕

Ultra Lotto 6/58 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers 33 22 45 11 16 02 Jackpot Prize P 67,460,083.60 Read more ⮕

Cebu, Sultan Kudarat bettors win P30 miliion lotto jackpotA lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

Swertres 9PM Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Swertres 9PM winning numbers 5 3 4 Jackpot Prize P 4,500.00 Read more ⮕