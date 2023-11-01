Meg Ryan returns to romantic comedies as star, writer and director

MEG RYAN. The actress poses at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 25, 2021.LOS ANGELES, USA – Meg Ryan, the actor who charmed audiences inis returning to the big screen in a romantic comedy she also wrote, directed and produced.as Willa, a woman who reunites with a former partner (Ryan said she spent three years working to bring the project to the screen. It premieres in theaters on Friday, November 3.

“It takes me a long time to do anything,” she said in an interview, “so three of the eight years were just labor on this.” is among several films from independent production companies to receive waivers from the SAG-AFTRA actors union, meaning the actors were free to speak about the movie despite the ongoing strike.“Meg wears that responsibility really lightly, which is nice,” he said.

