Meet Airwheel, the world's first motorized, smart, and connected suitcase

Airwheel Philippines has recently acquired the official distributorship of Airwheel in the country. Its distribution is managed by Airwheel Technologies Corporation, which has retail presence in Metro Manila and plans to expand to other areas in the Philippines.

Airwheel has successfully integrated the portable transportation industrial chain and globalized its brand, spanning 68 countries and over 4,600 retail stores. Airwheel's success is rooted in its mission to empower customers to live freely, providing them with an intelligent companion that helps them discover passion, and joy in life while realizing higher personal value.

In 2017, the Airwheel Artificial Intelligence International Incubator was officially launched. The incubator encompasses three major areas: robotics, artificial intelligence algorithms, and artificial intelligence equipment, facilitating goal-oriented incubation and investment management.

Airwheel will continue to reinforce its core competencies, such as efficient international standards for product development and manufacturing quality, in pursuit of providing customers with a free and joyful life.

