Media’s Role in the Age of Information Disorder

Officers and board members of the Philippine Press Institute led by its chairman and Manila Standard publisher Rolando Estabillo, take their oath of office before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court on Oct. 26, 2023. Gesmundo, a former journalist of the now-defunct Business Day, underscored the important role of media amid the spread of misinformation and disinformation.
From left: Marie Antoinette Ruiz (Treasurer), Monica Macasaet (Trustee for NCR), Francis Angelo (Trustee for Visayas), Dexter See and Joenald Rayos (Trustees for Luzon), Ruevivar Reyes (Southern Leyte Times), Alfonso Pedroche (Pilipino Star Ngayon), Mr. Estabillo, Ariel Sebellino (Executive Director), Juliet Javellana (Philippine Daily Inquirer), and Joyce Babe Pañares (Seminar Director and Manila Standard Managing Editor)
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: 'Ako rin po lumalaban': Yassi Pressman confesses action role made her join 'Black Rider' Yassi Pressman wanted to do the action scenes herself and not just be a passive character which led her to accept the role on the upcoming action series starring Ruru Madrid, 'Black Rider.'
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »