Media’s Role in the Age of Information Disorder

Officers and board members of the Philippine Press Institute led by its chairman and Manila Standard publisher Rolando Estabillo, take their oath of office before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court on Oct. 26, 2023. Gesmundo, a former journalist of the now-defunct Business Day, underscored the important role of media amid the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

From left: Marie Antoinette Ruiz (Treasurer), Monica Macasaet (Trustee for NCR), Francis Angelo (Trustee for Visayas), Dexter See and Joenald Rayos (Trustees for Luzon), Ruevivar Reyes (Southern Leyte Times), Alfonso Pedroche (Pilipino Star Ngayon), Mr. Estabillo, Ariel Sebellino (Executive Director), Juliet Javellana (Philippine Daily Inquirer), and Joyce Babe Pañares (Seminar Director and Manila Standard Managing Editor)

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLİNE: The Barangay Chairman: A Role of Service, Not of PowerSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: The Demand for Role Modeling among LeadersSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Kishida Fumio declares ‘Golden Age’ in Philippines-Japan ties, emphasizes security and economyJapanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio declares a 'golden age' in Japan-Philippines relations during his address to Congress. Emphasizing security and defense cooperation, Kishida highlights Japan's contributions to maritime security and trilateral efforts in the South China Sea.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

ANCALERTS: PH-Japan relations reach point of golden age: Japan PMIn his address to Congress during a special joint session, Kishida said Manila and Tokyo have strengthened ties 'at all levels.'

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: 'Ako rin po lumalaban': Yassi Pressman confesses action role made her join 'Black Rider' Yassi Pressman wanted to do the action scenes herself and not just be a passive character which led her to accept the role on the upcoming action series starring Ruru Madrid, 'Black Rider.'

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: United Nations’ Guterres cites pivotal role of cities in sustainable developmentDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »