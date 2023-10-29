McGregor was close to fighting Pacquiao '2-3 years ago'

MANILA -- Former UFC champion Conor McGregor confirmed that he came close to fighting Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao "two or three years ago" in Saudi Arabia.Saudi Arabia to watch the boxing match between Tyson Fury and MMA's Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou lost a narrow decision against boxing champion Fury and McGregor felt someone has to stand up for MMA. "One of us in the MMA sphere is going to have to put a dint in the boxing run," said McGregor in a report by Daily Mail. "We’re going to have to get in, switch the roles and get a win. And now it’s MMA time."He felt he had the opportunity if his supposed fight with Pacquiao pushed through.

"His excellency (Mohammad bin Salman) set myself and Manny Pacquiao together. There was a discussion, it was close for us to fight in Saudi Arabia about two or three years ago now," said MgGregor.He broke his tibia, forcing him to sit out from professional fighting."I would have loved a December fight, I would have dialled in but I want to be honest not just to myself but also my fans," he said. headtopics.com

"April is a lovely run up for me and I’d be happy with that. I’m in a good spot, I’ve been training - I’ve been leaving also. But I’ve been training and April seems like a good time to come back."

Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter NgannouSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

LOOK: Pacquiao mingles with boxing legends in SaudiManny Pacquiao met with several sports personalities during his trip to Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Pacquiao reunites with fellow boxing legends in SaudiPhilippine boxing legend Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, joining several boxing legends, as part of a highly-anticipated bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, known as the 'Battle of the Baddest'. Read more ⮕

Pacquiao meets Ronaldo as boxing, sports stars descend on Saudi for Fury-Ngannou boutManny Pacquiao and Cristiano Ronaldo were all smiles when they met each other in Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

4 former staff say Cagayan de Oro City dad committed unfair labor practicesCAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Four former staff members of city Councilor Agapito Eriberto Suan who were not renewed since December last year exposed the legislator’s alleged unfair labor practice in a press conference here on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕

Ginebra taps former Meralco import Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacementKings head coach Tim Cone confirmed on Friday, Oct. 27 that the team is tapping the services of former Meralco import Tony Bishop as the team's reinforcement for the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕