Mayor helps robotics group at Potrero High

BACOLOR -- Mayor Eduardo 'Diman' Datu donated some P100,000 worth of robotic components to the senior high school classes of Potrero National High School here on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The donation is in line with the initiative of 2nd District Board Member and Provincial Committee on Education chair Mylyn Pineda Caybyab to bring needed components to students enrolled in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

With the equipment, students may learn coding, electronics and robotic assembly skills. Pineda-Cayabyab initially sponsored the first batch of robotic components to high schools with special science classes. The lady lawmaker then encouraged mayors to support the program. Datu was the first to answer the call for support. 'I do hope that these components will enable you to learn more and achieve better. We are in support of any program that will help our students in Bacolor,' Datu added.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Espinoza: Why does former mayor Osmeña dislike Mayor Rama?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City ‘unable’ to meet P50 billion budget for ‘23SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Bunkbeds, pay showers for carbon vendorsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'No Untoward' incidentSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

CSF students get aid from Guv, BMSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕