Maynilad’s ‘Clean and Green’ energy solutions cited in 2023 Europa Awards

Maynilad’s Division Head for Quality, Sustainability and Resiliency Atty. Roel S. Espiritu (center) accepts the 2023 Europa Award from ECCP President Paulo Duarte (left) and ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein during the ceremony held at a hotel in Makati City.
Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) was recently recognized under the “Clean and Green Energy” category of the 2023 Europa Awards organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP).
Atty. Roel S. Espiritu, Maynilad’s Division Head for Quality, Sustainability and Resiliency, accepted the 2023 Europa Award from ECCP President Paulo Duarte and ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein during the ceremony held at a hotel in Makati City. headtopics.com
The ECCP hailed Maynilad’s efforts in pursuing clean and green energy solutions through the implementation of technological innovations that minimized energy consumption in its water supply operations.
Some of the West Zone water concessionaire’s energy management strategies include the installation of photovoltaic solar power farms to run several facilities at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City. The initiative lowered the company’s carbon emissions by 21 tons per month. headtopics.com
Furthermore, the company has started its gradual transition to using electric vehicles in its operations to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. ECCP’s Europa Awards recognizes companies that show exceptional performance and contributions in promoting sustainability in line with global standards and the Philippine Development Plan.
Europa’s Clean and Energy Category Award is given to companies that have successfully incorporated the use of clean and renewable energy sources in its day-to-day operations, and actively promoted the use of clean energy within the country, thereby aiding the government in its thrust to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent by 2030 as stipulated in the Paris Agreement. headtopics.com
