Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claims a record-extending 18th win of the Formula One season in Las Vegas, joining Sebastian Vettel in third place on Formula One’s all-time winners’ list. Verstappen's victory came after a five-second penalty and a collision with Mercedes' George Russell. Charles Leclerc finished second after starting on pole position.





