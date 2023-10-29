Matthew Perry made us laugh; now he makes us cry

In his unusual death, one can only hold back those tears and shake their head. Perry passed away Saturday, October 28, from an apparent drowning in his Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. There was no evidence of foul play or drugs. Whether he fell asleep or not is for the coroner to decide. On screen, the handsome and clean shaven Perry could be trusted to deliver some of "Friends’" funniest and memorable lines. He was unflappable.

What does that tell you?And he was no one trick pony. Perry was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy for his titular performance in "The Ron Clark Story."Along with "Friends" co-star Matt LeBlanc whose facial expressions were hilarious, Perry carried that over in the film "The Whole Nine Yards" where he starred with Bruce Willis. His memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," was a bestseller on both Amazon and The New York Times.

