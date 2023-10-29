Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say

MATTHEW Perry, who starred as sarcastic-but-sweet Chandler Bing in the hit series “Friends,” has died. He was 54.The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry's death.His publicists and other representatives did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

“Friends” ran from 1994 until 2004, and the cast notably banded together for later seasons to obtain a salar of $1 million per episode for each.Unknown at the time was the struggle Perry had with addiction and an intense desire to please audiences.“'Friends' was huge. I couldn’t jeopardize that. I loved the script. I loved my co-actors. I loved the scripts.

