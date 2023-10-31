Masquerade ball sa Sweden, nakalikom ng pondo para sa kawanggawa

Habang kinilala rin ang iba pang umangat sa masquerade ball na sina Mery Loro Gutierrez bilang Best in Costume, Marie Joy Adana Nunphan bilang Best in Gown, at sina Apple Ty at Jerker Soderson, Best Duo.

Masaya ang mga dumalo na suportahan ang mga fundraising event ng Adicon lalo’t napupunta ito sa kawanggawa. “I love helping people especially the children and Vangie’s advocacy charity is really perfect for me to extend my money and do something to help for the unfortunate people,” sabi ni Connie Cabrera, Adicon supporter.

“My passion to help people is the one that pushed me to join Adicon Charity organization because way back then my university years, I was able to serve those people and we were able to conduct outreach programs,” sabi ni Hazel Gauzon, Emcee ng Adicon Charity Masquerade Ball.

Dumalo rin sa okasyon si Consul General Gines Jaime Ricardo Gallaga. Pinasalamatan niya ang grupong Adicon at founder nitong si Vangie Rebot Jorquia. Ito’y dahil sa patuloy na pagsusulong ng mga proyekto kabilang na ang medical at dental mission sa Quezon at pagbibigay ng scholarship sa mga kabataan.Sa France, nagpabonggahan naman ang mga batang Pinay sa La Petite Princesse de Paris 2023. Nasungkit ng pitong taong gulang na si Daniella Christianne Wijayagurusinghe na tubong Iloilo ang korona.“Masaya po ako at nanalo po ako sa Princess sa Paris,” sabi ni Daniella Christianne, Winner, La Petite Princesse de Paris 2023.

"Salamat po sa lahat ng suporta.masayang masaya po ako grand winner, hakot awards ang anak ko,” sabi ni Rhoda Bearneza, ina ni Daniella.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Ilang aberya naranasan sa 2023 barangay, SK electionsNagkaroon ng aberya ang botohan para sa barangay at SK sa ilang lugar.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Presyo ng petrolyo may 'dagdag-bawas' sa Oktubre 31Magkakaroon ng pagtaas sa presyo ng gasolina at bawas sa presyo ng diesel at kerosene sa Martes, huling araw ng Oktubre 2023.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Hirap umakyat: Ilang senior, kinailangang ipaubaya ang paghulog ng balotaKinailangan nilang pumirma ng waiver na pinapayagang isang miyembro ng Electoral Board ang mag-aakyat ng kanilang balota sa ikatlong palapag para maihulog sa ballot box.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Biktima ng holdap, kinuha ang motor ng mga holdaper!Para makaganti, inagaw ng isang lalaki ang susi ng motorsiklong gagamitin sana sa pagtakas ng mga snatcher na nambiktima sa kaniya.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Ilang gusto makaiwas sa dagsa ng tao, bumisita na sa Manila North CemeteryPinili ng marami na magtungo na sa Manila North Cemetery ngayong Lunes upang makaiwas sa inaasahang dagsa ng mga bibisita sa sementeryo sa October 31 at November 1.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕