Maryland show reimagines PH mythical creature 'manananggal'

Watch more News on iWantTFC The "mananaggal" is quickly becoming Philippines’ most popular mythical creature outside the country as it appears in more sources of entertainment.

Produced and directed by Kelly Colburn, the show features performances by Janine Baumgardner as the Manananggal and Dom Ocampo as Eloise. Flying V is a performing arts nonprofit organization in Montgomery County, Maryland that creates nerd and pop culture infused performances.

Colburn said that during the play, the audience will get to know the manananggal, a Filipino blood-sucking creature – from its history to its anatomy. "We started looking at the ways in which our cultures, South Asian cultures present themselves in Western media and make themselves palpable for Western audiences," said Navi, "and how we can approach that in the story of Monstress."Meanwhile, Baumgardner said that Monstress seeks to put the manananggal at a different light, one that it is not simply a “monster.” headtopics.com

"She (Eloise) is Filipino and she feels incredibly bound to this history, she feels personally affected by it and incredibly passionate about the information she is sharing."

