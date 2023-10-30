Marseille-Lyon off after bus attack as 'angry' Mbappe lifts PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on Sunday, Oct. 29. (AFP)

A crisis unit was set up to decide the fate of the match, with Lyon making clear their reluctance for the game to go ahead given the circumstances. Prime Video footage showed Grosso with a bandage on his head as he came out of the stadium's medical room.

A second bus containing Lyon supporters was also attacked with stones and the windows damaged, a local police source told AFP. "I hope that the investigation will be carried out quickly, that the perpetrators are found and they are severely punished."Earlier on Sunday, Mbappe struck a late winner at Brest and then riled the opposition and home supporters as he celebrated the goal, pressing his finger to his lips and gesturing to the crowd. headtopics.com

Morocco international Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape in March, accusations the player strongly denies. "It's a pretty healthy atmosphere. So of course you can always be jeered. When you have the match you've had, you've scored two goals, it's a bit ridiculous. You should be above all that," said Roy.PSG saw off early season surprise package Brest thanks to a brace from Mbappe either side of half-time and a Warren Zaire-Emery rocket.