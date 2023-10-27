Marriott in Bohol

AppleOne Group signs an agreement with Marriott International, the global leader in the hospitality industry, to bring JW Marriott Residences to Panglao Island, Bohol. Attending the signing ceremony on Oct.

20 are (from left) Marriott International senior director for mixed-use development in Asia Pacific (excluding China) Penny Trinh, Marriott International vice president for hotel development in Asia Pacific Steve Baek, AppleOne president and CEO Ray Manigsaca and AppleOne co-founder and chairman Venus Manigsaca.Meralco commits to reduce carbon emissions by over 20% in 7 years

